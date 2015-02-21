Bizarre Blues outburst backs up Mourinho

The Portuguese was giving little away in his post-match press conference, refererring in all interviews to four key moments that he believed went against his side.

Mourinho - who has spoken of a "campaign" against Chelsea already this season - believed Ashley Barnes was guilty of two red-card offences and that his side should have been awarded a pair of penalties.

Chelsea's official Twitter account posted pictures of the incidents in question after the game, before a strongly worded statement appeared roughly four hours after full-time at Stamford Bridge.

In a notable departure from the norms of club statements, Chelsea claimed both denied penalties were "clear", while blasting Barnes' "potentially leg-breaking tackle" on Nemanja Matic, who was in turn sent off for an angry reaction toward the Burnley man.

Mourinho has previously been fined £25,000 for his comments about officials this term.