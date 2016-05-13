Black and Villa relishing Arsenal challenge

Aston Villa caretaker manager Eric Black says his relegated team are relishing the challenge of facing Arsenal away from home in their final game of the season on Sunday.

Villa have endured a dismal Premier League campaign that has seen them collect just 17 points, with their inevitable relegation confirmed with a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United last month.

Despite Villa having nothing more than pride to play for at the Emirates Stadium, Black is eager to see his players end the term with another determined display against an Arsenal side that can still finish second, after earning a rare point with a 0-0 draw against Newcastle United – who will join them in the Championship - last weekend.

"We need to be disciplined and show an immense amount of energy. We must be switched on," Black said.

"The game means something to Arsenal – and it certainly should mean something to us too. It's a big challenge this weekend but one we are looking forward to.

Villa have never previously been relegated from the Premier League and Black is unsure what the future holds for him at the end of the season.

"I spoke to the chairman this morning and he thanked me for keeping the ship going," Black added.

"But come Sunday, I'll just wait and see what happens."