Blackburn boss Mowbray pleased with point against Cardiff

Tony Mowbray took the positive of another clean sheet after watching his side draw 0-0 with Cardiff in the Sky Bet Championship.

Chances were limited for both sides, though the post was struck three times – once by the hosts and twice by the Bluebirds.

Leandro Bacuna’s deflected effort rattled the woodwork early on, before Joe Ralls’ fine low strike had Christian Walton beaten but went wide off the post.

Blackburn’s Derrick Williams volleyed against the same post as Bacuna with two minutes remaining but defeat would have been harsh on Cardiff, who created the better openings without dominated their determined hosts.

After losing their first two league games, Rovers have bounced back and are unbeaten in four in all competitions.

The clean sheet means it is three consecutive shutouts in the league since January.

After the match, Mowbray was pleased with his defence and accepted the point.

“I think we’re ok with it,” he said. “We’re disappointed we didn’t get three points. I think we had enough half opportunities to get it.

“Obviously Derrick’s chance at the death off the post was a frustration for us. I just think it was a great game to win 1-0. Would have been a horrible game to lose 1-0 of course and that potentially could have happened because they put a lot of balls in your box and are very direct.

“We have to accept it. Cardiff were in the Premier League last year and have a lot of big players.

“We accept that we didn’t manage to score today, but the positive is a clean sheet and it’s another point, and we keep moving on. If we’d said at the start of the week that we were going to get seven points this week, we’d have probably taken it.

“We haven’t scored enough goals of course but football is always a work in progress.”

The result is Cardiff’s first clean sheet of the season and a turnaround after conceding six in two on the road.

Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock said his team “coped admirably” with Blackburn’s threat.

“We could have lost it at the end by being a bit sloppy which we have been on a few away games this season,” Warnock said.

“Overall though it was a proper result. I thought we had the better chances but it’s not an easy place to come to.​

“We’ve had three games in six days so we had one or two tired legs. A few things have gone against us injury-wise but you have to give the lads credit, when we can play, we do.

“Today it was unusual for us to face so many long balls! I’d get slaughtered! But I thought we coped admirably.

“Most of our lads are from the Championship so there’s nothing new to add, that might be an advantage.

“We’ve got four tough points from two games so I’m delighted. You look at Leeds and Fulham and you look at a few lads who might pull away and we just have to hang on to their coat-tails.”