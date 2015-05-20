Blackpool handed FA charge

Blackpool have been hit with a charge from the Football Association (FA) following a pitch invasion in their final Championship fixture against Huddersfield Town earlier this month.

The game at Bloomfield Road was abandoned after home supporters protesting against chairman Karl Oyston's running of the relegated club invaded the pitch.

Fans sat in the centre circle and set off flares, leaving the teams unable to continue and resulting in an abandonment after a delay of more than an hour.

The Football League has since confirmed a goalless scoreline for the game and charged Blackpool with failing to fulfil a fixture.

An FA statement read: "Blackpool have been charged by The FA in relation to crowd incidents during the second half of their match against Huddersfield Town at Bloomfield Road on 2 May 2015.

"It is alleged the club failed to ensure that no spectators or unauthorised persons were permitted to encroach onto the pitch area whilst attending this fixture, resulting in its abandonment.

"Blackpool have until 28 May 2015 to respond to the charge."