Blades have Robinson fit for Leicester clash

Callum Robinson has recovered from injury in time for Sheffield United’s home game against Leicester.

The forward had to come off during the win against Crystal Palace on Sunday but he has trained all week and could keep his place in the team. John Fleck also hobbled off with an injury last weekend and a late decision will be made on the midfielder’s fitness.

Ravel Morrison will hope to be involved in the matchday squad for the first time this season. Blades boss Chris Wilder insists the summer signing is fit and ready after playing 90 minutes in a behind-closed-doors game this week.

Leicester defender Ben Chilwell looks set to miss the trip to Bramall Lane.

The full-back continues to struggle with the hip problem that ruled him out against Chelsea. He has had an injection and is expected to be back in contention for the Foxes’ home game against Bournemouth on August 31.

Veteran Christian Fuchs stepped in to fill the void at Stamford Bridge and he should keep his place in the team.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Henderson, Moore, Baldock, Stevens, Fleck, O’Connell, Jagielka, Stearman, Bryan, Basham, Egan, Lundstram, Freeman, Osborn, Morrison, Norwood, McBurnie, Sharp, Robinson, McGoldrick, Mousset.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Justin, Pereira, Morgan, Evans, Fuchs, Soyuncu, Amartey, Gray, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, King, Barnes, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.