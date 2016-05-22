Blanc and PSG desperate for Champions League success

Winning the Champions League is top of the agenda for Paris Saint-Germain after sweeping domestic honours in France, insisted coach Laurent Blanc.

Ligue 1 champions PSG claimed a second successive domestic treble thanks to Saturday's 4-2 win against Marseille in the Coupe de France final.

Departing striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic inspired the result with a brace as PSG maintained their stranglehold on French football.

However, Blanc was not completely content post-match, quickly turning his attention to European success following four consecutive quarter-final exits from the Champions League.

"I've always been very proud, since my appointment at PSG. Very proud to lead the players But that is not enough. The communication was very clear: we want to win the Champions League," Blanc said.

"We did not reach our goal [In Europe]. But it is difficult. Competition is fierce.

"We must try to do better with other players, perhaps by putting more emphasis on the collective and the team. We will not leave a project to renew 100 per cent of the team.

"We will reflect. But believe me, in this area, it is the fight with big European clubs."