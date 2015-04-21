Blanc: Barca are the ideal model for PSG

PSG are facing a quarter-final exit for the third year running after losing the first leg 3-1 in Paris, with Tuesday's trip to Camp Nou representing a tall order.

With European success having eluded the French champions following substantial investment in 2011, Blanc says the club should seek to model themselves on Barca.

"Barca are a big club, everyone knows that. The club are fortunate enough to have players who will be remembered for years after their retirement," the former France boss said.

"There's a difference between PSG and Barca - PSG are building a great club and Barcelona are already a great club.

"We know we are not here on a school trip, we know Barcelona will also want to win so we have to be strong."

PSG can welcome back suspended striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the second leg, although the Swede remains the subject of a three-match Ligue 1 ban.

Ibrahimovic's rant at a referee earned him the sanction, with PSG and Marseille opting to end their boycott of broadcaster Canal Plus when suspensions for the former Barca man and Dimitri Payet were reduced this week.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel used post-match footage from the broadcaster in coming to their decisions.

"We have nothing to lose and Ibra likes that kind of match," Blanc added.

"Barca always have possession. It's no surprise that this will happen again. I would like that to change, but Barcelona are one of the best in the world.

"I am convinced we will have chances to score and we will be more efficient than in Paris."