Blanc casts doubt on Ibrahimovic's PSG future

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be plying his trade away from Paris Saint-Germain next season, according to Laurent Blanc.

The Swede became the highest-scoring player in the French club's history after netting his 110th goal in the 2-1 win over Marseille on October 4.

However, with his contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign, the PSG coach has suggested that Ibrahimovic may well consider opportunities from elsewhere.

"The most important thing is a clear relationship between the club and him," Blanc said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"At 34, he probably wants to broaden his horizons. We will see at the end of the season."

Blanc also spoke about the goalkeeping situation at the Parc des Princes, with July signing Kevin Trapp displacing Salvatore Sirigu in the starting line-up since his arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt.

He said: "Sirigu is a good keeper and he did good things last year, but we wanted to improve the team based on our philosophy.

"That is how the idea of Trapp emerged, who has different abilities such as begin very capable in anticipating the opponents.

"But if Trapp, who is young, doesn't put in good performances, Sirigu will play."