Blanc challenges PSG to bounce back in cup

The French champions spurned a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 against Bastia in Ligue 1 on Saturday and will hope to recover in the cup at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard this week.

With Blanc's side fourth in the league - four points off leaders Lyon - the coach was clear that his players must take responsibility for the defeat.

"We are not happy, we are angry," Blanc told a news conference on Monday.

"There is little time to bounce back but I hope and I think we can. There is a challenge to perform and we must also be aware of certain things.

"The staff and I, we will assume our responsibilities, but there needs to be an awareness among the players, that everyone bounces back without question.

"This is how we will get there, we will bounce back."

Blanc also addressed the ongoing situation with Edinson Cavani and Ezequiel Lavezzi, who both missed the Coupe de France win over Montpellier and Saturday's loss at Bastia.

The duo were absent from PSG's mid-season training camp in Morocco and were reported to have returned late to their first session back on French soil.

With Blanc previously confirming the pair would not play in the aforementioned matches, he remained coy on whether they would return this week.

"I said they would be reinstated after the game against Bastia, that they would resume collective training," he added.

"You will see, after the session on Monday, if they are in the squad for the match against Saint-Etienne."