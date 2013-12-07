Blanc denies PSG defeat to Evian was inevitable

In the lead-up to Saturday's game against Sochaux, the PSG coach denied it was just a matter of time before the capital club suffered defeat in Ligue 1 this season.

Evian defeated PSG 2-0 during the week, ending the reigning champions' 15-game unbeaten run in the league this season, and Blanc is itching to see his team take out their frustration versus bottom-placed Sochaux.

"A defeat is far from acceptable, we cannot treat it like something that was always going to happen, never," Blanc said.

"Even If you look at the game like I did yesterday, even if the statistics are on your side, at the end you have still lost the game.

"So a defeat cannot be underestimated and we won't.

"We did understand what we need to do and I am very much looking forward to tomorrow's game, because I think that all the staff and the players have been offended by the defeat."

Blanc has challenged his players to take their 'anger' from the Evian loss and use it to overcome Sochaux, who have won just one game this season.

"Sochaux will arrive tomorrow with a lot of ambition and they will try to get a little something out of the game," the 48-year-old said.

"It is up to us to use this anger at the defeat to the benefit of the squad, in order to produce a great performance and to win the game."