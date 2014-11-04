Blanc expects Ibrahmovic back in action soon

PSG head coach Laurent Blanc will be without the Swede against APOEL in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, but his talismanic striker is not far from full fitness.

Ibrahimovic has not played for the Ligue 1 champions since a 1-1 draw with Lyon in September - but a return in their top-of-the-table clash with Marseille on Sunday is a possibility.

"For this match [against APOEL], he will not be there," Blanc told a media conference on Tuesday. "However, he is not far, but is still missing something.

"It's an injury that is not muscular, so he has had to work it a lot. He's lacking competition and has lost contact with the ball, but physically he's not lost much.

"If that pain went away, he could be very competitive very quickly.

"One longs that he is back with us, because he alone can score goals and deliver critical passes in every game."

Ibrahimovic has scored seven goals in seven appearances for PSG this season.