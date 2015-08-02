Blanc hopeful over Ibrahimovic knee injury

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc is hopeful Zlatan Ibrahimovic's knee injury is nothing serious after his side clinched the Trophee des Champions.

First-half goals from Serge Aurier and Edinson Cavani saw the Ligue 1 champions to a 2-0 win over Lyon in Montreal on Saturday.

But a knee injury to Ibrahimovic threatened to sour the victory, with the Sweden international in discomfort late in the game.

Blanc said the 33-year-old was battling with the injury, but hopes his recovery is quick.

"It's a kick he [Ibrahimovic] received on the knee. Five minutes before the end of the game, when he kicked the ball, he felt some pain," he said.

"What is annoying me, is that we have to stay 10 hours in a plane. That's not the best way to get better.

"The medical staff will work with him. I hope there is no issue to come."

Blanc was pleased with his team's performance after they struck twice in the opening 17 minutes at the Stade Saputo, with Lyon reduced to 10 men in the second half when Maxime Gonalons saw red.

"We won 2-0. There are plenty of reasons to be pleased about it. We had a lot of chances and we scored two goals. In my opinion, we could have scored even more," he said.

"The opponent didn't have any opportunity during the game. We controlled the match.

"We have all the reasons to be pleased about our performance. In every aspect of the game, individually and as a team, I have reasons to be happy. A great afternoon for myself."