Blanc hoping new PSG contract is imminent

Laurent Blanc is hopeful he will be able to sign a new contract to keep him on as Paris Saint-Germain coach as early as next month.

The 50-year-old took over at PSG in 2013 after Carlo Ancelotti left the club for Real Madrid.

Blanc is in the final months of a three-year deal but is keen to stay on at the club he has won eight trophies with.

"I hope I can sign a new contract before the Chelsea game [on February 16]," Blanc said after his side beat Toulouse 2-1 in the Coupe de France on Tuesday.

"My agent will meet the club soon and they will have to find an agreement.

"If they can't, we'll see after."

PSG are unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season and hold a 21-point advantage over second place Monaco.