Blanc leaves Juventus to oversee new stadium
MILAN - Juventus chief executive Jean Claude Blanc left his role on Wednesday and will take on a short-term project overseeing the completion of the club's new stadium which still does not have a name.
Juve, who drew 2-2 with Chievo on Tuesday to all but end their hopes of Champions League football next season, said in a statement that Aldo Mazzia would take over.
Frenchman Blanc was brought in after Juve's boardroom was purged by the 2006 match-fixing scandal but poor results on the pitch and the club's failure to announce a sponsor for the stadium, which opens on the old site of the Stadio Delle Alpi in August, have dogged his reign.
