Blanc leaves Juventus to oversee new stadium

Juve, who drew 2-2 with Chievo on Tuesday to all but end their hopes of Champions League football next season, said in a statement that Aldo Mazzia would take over.

Frenchman Blanc was brought in after Juve's boardroom was purged by the 2006 match-fixing scandal but poor results on the pitch and the club's failure to announce a sponsor for the stadium, which opens on the old site of the Stadio Delle Alpi in August, have dogged his reign.