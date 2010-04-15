Blanc: Not decision made on France job

The French Football Federation (FFF) said it would announce before the World Cup who will replace the controversial Domenech after the June 11-July 11 tournament in South Africa.

Girondins Bordeaux coach Blanc, a member of France's 1998 World Cup-winning squad, is the clear favourite and French sports daily L'Equipe said on Thursday that he had taken his decision and an announcement was expected for May 20.

"The newspaper article this morning is absolute nonsense," Blanc told reporters at a Bordeaux training session. "What's in it is wrong."

Asked if he had made his decision, Blanc said: "No."

Blanc has other things to worry about with champions Bordeaux nine points behind leaders Olympique Marseille and facing a struggle to retain their title.

"I am not saying anything about it (the France job) because I don't want to talk about it," he added. "What I want is for us to finish the season the best we can."

The uncompromising Domenech is extremely unpopular in France and has faced constant criticism from fans and media since France's dismal Euro 2008 campaign.

