Blanc ready ahead of critical week for PSG

Victories in both matches would be a huge lift to PSG's campaign, and keep them on course to retain both trophies.

They travel to Lille on Tuesday in the cup looking to qualify for a second successive final, before looking to climb ahead of Lyon - who they trail by two points - at the Stade de Gerland on Sunday.

"It is true that this will be a great week, including the trip to Lyon on Sunday in the championship," he said.

"But the first deadline is the semi-final of the cup and a difficult match awaits us against Lille.

"This is a very interesting week for the club. The next three to four months will be very exciting, knowing that everything can go very fast in one direction or the other."

After a tough start to the season PSG have bounced back in recent weeks with five wins on the spin in all competitions, a run timed perfectly given the week ahead and a UEFA Champions League last-16 tie with Chelsea later this month.