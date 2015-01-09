Blanc rules out swoop for Newcastle's Sissoko

Ligue 1 champions PSG raided Newcastle to bring Yohan Cabaye to Parc des Princes in the January transfer window 12 months ago.

And rumours suggested head coach Blanc was planning to do more business with the Premier League club to take Sissoko to Paris, the France international having caught the eye with a string of impressive performances at St James' Park this season.

However, Blanc ruled out that possibility and stated that restrictions on the club as a result of falling foul of UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules last season makes any potential transfer difficult.

"I want to take this opportunity to say that Moussa Sissoko does not have the profile for what we are looking for in this winter window," he said.

"I don't know where you [the media] got this information from. Don't forget that we are still subject to the rules of Financial Fair Play."

Blanc, meanwhile, praised the response of Edinson Cavani and Ezequiel Lavezzi in training this week, after the pair were reprimanded for missing PSG's mid-season training camp in Morocco and returning late for the club's first session on French soil after Ligue 1's break.

However, he confirmed the duo - who have both been linked with a move away from PSG during the January window - will not return to the squad for Saturday's clash at Bastia.

"Edinson Cavani and Ezequiel Lavezzi have worked well this week," he added. "But they remain absent for Bastia."

Blanc also announced that midfielder Thiago Motta will miss out with a toe injury, while goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu is likely to be sidelined with a foot problem.