Blanc: Victory a boost for youngsters

Laurent Blanc was satisfied to see his young Paris Saint-Germain line-up prove themselves in Saturday's 3-2 International Champions Cup victory over Benfica.

The Ligue 1 champions came from 2-1 behind to secure the win in Toronto, with teenager Jean-Kevin Augustin joining Lucas Moura, 22, and Lucas Digne, 21, on the scoresheet.

"This win has put a smile on our faces and given us a bit of confidence, especially for the young players," coach Blanc said.

"It was a very young side. We played some good football in a very entertaining match against an excellent opponent. Benfica have some excellent footballers.

"After trailing, then coming back to 2-2 and then going and getting that winning goal, I think we can be very satisfied with our performance.

"The young players will remember this match very positively. Congratulations to the more experienced players as well, because they led the way."

Next up for PSG is a match with Fiorentina at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.