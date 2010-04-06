Blanco loses bet and dons Guadalajara shirt

"Game debts are debts of honour, I'm going to come out in a rash," the 37-year-old said as he put on Guadalajara's red and white stripes during his television programme The Cuauhtemoc Blanco Hour on Monday night.

Blanco, a skilled ball player now with second division Veracruz, spent the better part of his career at America who lost 1-0 at the Jalisco in Guadalajara on Sunday.

The controversial Blanco, who quit the Mexico team and missed the 2006 World Cup over differences with former coach Ricardo La Volpe, made a comeback under Javier Aguirre and looks set to go to his third finals.

"It's very likely that South Africa will be my last World Cup so I want to enjoy it," Blanco said during his programme.

The team will gather on April 12 to prepare for three warm-up matches in the U.S. followed by a "farewell" game at the Azteca in Mexico City against Chile on May 16 and a European tour.

Mexico face hosts South Africa in the tournament's inaugural match on June 11. They also meet France and Uruguay in Group A.

