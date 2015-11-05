Blaszczykowski expecting tough Lech test

Fiorentina midfielder Jakob Blaszczykowski expects Lech Poznan to offer a stiff test in their Europa League meeting at INEA stadium on Thursday.

Paolo Sousa's men lost 2-1 to the Polish outfit in Florence two weeks ago and now sit bottom of Group I, having picked up three points from three matches.

Poland international Blaszczykowski, 29, believes the 1989-90 runners-up must play to their potential to ensure they match his compatriots.

"Our attitude is always the same," the winger known as 'Kuba' said in a press conference.

"In the match in Florence, Lech played well defensively. We knew they had potential that before that game they hadn’t used. But since then in the following games they’ve shown it.

"It’s special for me to come and play in Poland, I’ve played abroad for 10 years but every time I come back I’m very happy.

"We have beautiful stadiums here, I am proud to be able to play in my country."

The former Borussia Dortmund player is looking forward to returning to his homeland and is anticipating a feisty contest.

"In Florence I was very well received, I feel great and I have to thank everyone.

"I am told that there will be many fans tomorrow, the atmosphere will be very intense. This is good because us players enjoy it when there are so many people in the stadium.

"It will not be easy tomorrow, we know that Lech are a good team, but we have merits ​​and quality, we can win."