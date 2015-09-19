Blaszczykowski suffers dislocated shoulder

Fiorentina have confirmed on-loan winger Jakub Blaszczykowski partially dislocated his right shoulder in Thursday's Europa League defeat to Basel.

Poland international Blaszczykowski played the full 90 minutes as Paulo Sousa went down to defeat against the club he left for Fiorentina in pre-season.

The Borussia Dortmund loanee could be set for a spell on the sidelines, however, with Fiorentina claiming Blaszczykowski had "begun a rehabilitation programme".

Fiorentina travel to Carpi on Sunday with Blaszczykowski a doubt, but the club delivered a positive update on midfielder Matias Vecino – who will be assessed on Saturday after being cleared of any muscle or tendon damage in his left thigh.