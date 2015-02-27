Blatter: 2022 final no later than December 18

Earlier this week, a FIFA task force announced its recommendation for the 2022 event to be played in November and December, to avoid soaring temperatures in Qatar in the traditional World Cup months of June and July.

The notion was opposed by the some of the major domestic leagues around Europe, although UEFA and the Confederation of African Football voiced their support.

It had been reported that the proposed date for the final was December 23, just two days before Christmas, but Blatter appears to have ruled out such a late date for the showpiece.

"We have to stop at the 18th," he said.