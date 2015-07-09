Blazer handed lifetime football ban

FIFA's Ethics Commitee has banned former Executive Committee member and CONCACAF general secretary Chuck Blazer from all football-related activity for life.

It was revealed in June that the American was among those to accept and facilitate bribes as part of the bidding processes for the France 1998 and South Africa 2010 World Cups.

Blazer pleaded guilty to 10 counts, including racketeering conspiracy and tax evasion in November 2013 and as part of his plea agreed to give United States authorities information pertaining to their investigation.

A FIFA statement on Thursday explained that Blazer was now banned "from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level for life".

"Mr Blazer committed many and various acts of misconduct continuously and repeatedly during his time as an official in different high-ranking and influential positions at FIFA and CONCACAF," it continued.

"In his positions as a football official, he was a key player in schemes involving the offer, acceptance, payment and receipt of undisclosed and illegal payments, bribes and kickbacks as well as other money-making schemes."

Blazer's admissions followed a US Department of Justice indictment which accused South African officials of paying $10million in bribes to secure the global showpiece.

That came as part of a wider investigation that saw 14 people, including nine past and present FIFA officials, indicted on charges of racketeering conspiracy and corruption.

The scandal has engulfed world football since May and led to the resignation of FIFA president Sepp Blatter, just days after the Swiss was elected for a fifth term despite intense public scrutiny and criticism of his leadership.