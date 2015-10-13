Blind backed to stay on by KNVB director

Under-fire Netherlands coach Danny Blind will not be sacked for the side's failure to reach Euro 2016, according to Dutch Football Association (KNVB) director Bert van Oostveen.

The Dutch are the most notable nation set to miss out on a place at next year's showpiece in France after finishing fourth in qualifying Group A behind Czech Republic, Iceland and Turkey.

Blind, previously Guus Hiddink's assistant, stepped up to take the role in July when the veteran left his position, but was unable to mastermind an upturn in fortunes, leaving an inquest into why they were so below par.

Van Oostveen, though, insists that Blind will stay on, as he told NOS: "We will continue together.

"Despite the disappointment, we are building on a relatively young team.

"But we must look ahead. The World Cup qualifiers are coming up. You have no choice, you have to build."

A 3-2 home defeat to group winners Czech Republic on Tuesday extinguished slim hopes that Netherlands had of reaching the play-offs, with the result rendered meaningless in any case as Turkey beat Iceland 1-0 to seal third.

Blind reacted to the setback by outlining his hope that he is given the chance to stay on.

He told NOS: "I want to continue as coach. I do not blame myself for anything. I have the belief that I have done everything as I could. We must now look forward to qualification for World Cup 2018."