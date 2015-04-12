Blind braced for physical Manchester derby

Blind - a £14 million recruit from Eredivisie champions Ajax in September - was taken aback by the physicality of November's first meeting with Manchester City, which the Premier League champions won 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Fast forward six months and Blind has become an integral member of United's midfield after adapting to life in England's top flight.

And the 25-year-old is braced for a ferocious battle on Sunday, with third-placed United looking to extend their lead over City.

"The biggest memory of that first Manchester derby was when I saw one of our players on the ball in the middle of the pitch when suddenly a City player came flying in," Blind told The Mirror.

"He was off the ground and his leg was straight and it was only because my team-mate jumped out of the way that he was not injured severely.

"I was stood right next to the tackle. I turned to the referee and screamed, 'Hey, this is crazy'.

"But the referee didn’t even blink. It was then that I realised what this derby is about and what English football is about.

"Tackles like that are allowed here and so you have to play in the same style. Now, just a few months later, it is automatic for me to tackle like that. I don't even think about getting stuck in with a straight leg."