Blind determined to fight for his place under Mourinho

Manchester United defender Daley Blind has vowed to fight for his place amid reports new manager Jose Mourinho is ready to offload the Netherlands international.

Blind has developed into a key figure at Old Trafford since joining the club from Ajax after the 2014 World Cup, but the departure of Louis van Gaal has cast doubt over his future at the club.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old is keen to work with Mourinho and is not thinking about leaving United just yet.

"I am looking forward to working with Mourinho. We will have to wait and see whether anything changes for me," Blind told NOS.

"I will just give my all and work hard. Mourinho is a manager who has achieved a lot and I am keen to work with him.

"I might not be as big as Pepe, but I think I have shown in the Premier League that I can hold my own defensively. We conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League and I think we got the most clean sheets. That's something to be proud of. I played nearly every game and that is a good feeling.

"You might be looking for a certain statement [about my future], but I will just give my all under Mourinho."

Blind is currently recovering from a calf problem he picked up in United's FA Cup final win over Crystal Palace.

He consequently missed Netherlands' 1-1 draw with Republic of Ireland and will also sit out the friendlies against Poland and Austria.