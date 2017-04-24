Blind happy to play wherever Mourinho needs him

Daley Bind is happy to play wherever Jose Mourinho needs him after featuring at centre-back again in Manchester United's 2-0 win over Burnley on Sunday.

The Netherlands international has been used in a number of positions ever since his arrival at Old Trafford from Ajax in 2014, ranging from holding midfielder to full-back and centre-back.

Blind got the nod at the heart of United's defence alongside Eric Bailly at the weekend and was pleased to get a chance to prove his worth again.

"It was good. I think we have a good understanding in spite of the language [difference] but I think it went very well and we played particularly well," Blind told MUTV.

"I feel very confident about the position [centre-back] myself. It was a very good performance from the team too. I played there a lot of times last season and I feel confident in the position, I feel good in the position and feel comfortable.

"I am happy to play there again and of course everybody knows me, I play where the manager needs me, and I just want to play like anybody else. I am just happy for the team that we put in a good performance here.

"We have a big squad. Everybody is ready and we need everyone. You could see that again versus Burnley and we have to realise that as well that you have to be ready when you are needed. That is why we can still fight for what we want."