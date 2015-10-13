Blind wants to remain Netherlands coach after Euro 2016 qualifying heartbreak

Danny Blind is hoping to continue as Netherlands coach, despite being unable to guide them to Euro 2016.

The Dutch suffered a 3-2 defeat to Czech Republic in their final qualifier on Tuesday, while rivals for the final play-off spot Turkey defeated Iceland to finish third in Group A.

However, the 54-year-old, who took charge in July, is eager to remain at the helm and help develop Netherlands' youthful squad.

"I want to continue as coach," Blind told NOS. "I was in my right mind when I said yes to the offer from the KNVB [Dutch Football Association].

"First, as assistant [coach] to [Guus] Hiddink and then I'd take over.

"You have to stay realistic. I do not think you have to make a change because there are a lot of young players.

"We need to analyse what is going on. There are better players that are not available now.

"Also, we need to check whether we need to adjust something in terms of formation and style of play."

The former Ajax coach understands why he has come in for criticism, but is keen to look forward to the qualification process for the World Cup in Russia in 2018.

"It makes sense - the moment you do not perform you come under fire," he added.

"I do not blame myself for anything. I have the belief that I have done everything as I could.

"If you look at the match against Iceland, everything was put together well, but things happen that make you wonder how it is possible - but we have no control over that.

"You should look at things you do have control over.

"You have to swallow it. We must now look forward to qualification for World Cup 2018."