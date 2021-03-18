Blow for Bafana as Dolly looks set to miss Afcon qualifiers

Bafana Bafana could lose another overseas-based player from the squad due to do battle in two crucial Afcon qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan later this month, with Keagan Dolly now set to miss the clash.

On Wednesday, news broke that the French Professional League (LFP) had voted unanimously to block their players from travelling outside the European Union from Ligue 1 and 2.

This move means that all players in France will not be allowed to leave the country to represent their respective nations in the upcoming international break – including Dolly, who will miss the upcoming Afcon 2021 qualifiers this month.

The French clubs say they have taken this stand based on Fifa circular 1749 of 5 February, with regard to the seven-day isolation period that players are subjected to when they return from the international break according to the national policy and, as a result, will miss the first domestic league game.

Bafana already face the possibility that they will be without both Percy Tau and Bongani Zungu, who are facing a similar situation at Brighton & Hove Albion and Glasgow Rangers, respectively.

The news will undoubtedly come as a blow to both Dolly, who would have been keen on some much-needed game time with minutes on the pitch proving hard to come by with Montpellier, and Molefi Ntseki, who would have been planning on using one of the seniors in the squad.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns winger has made 16 appearances for the French outfit this season, three of them coming as a sub, while he has been used as a substitute on 13 occasions.