Blow for Inter as Jovetic sustains hamstring pull

Inter have been dealt a blow following the news that striker Stevan Jovetic will miss Sunday's clash with Sampdoria due to a hamstring strain.

The Montenegro international had an MRI scan on the problem earlier on Tuesday and the club have since confirmed the diagnosis via their official Twitter account.

No official time frame has been put on Jovetic's recovery but it is expected he will be out of action for between seven and 10 days, ruling him out of the trip to the Luigi Ferraris.

He is also a slight doubt for Montenegro's crucial Euro 2016 qualifiers against Austria and Russia on October 9 and 12 respectively.

Jovetic has been in impressive form for Inter so far this season, scoring three times in five Serie A matches, though he was forced to miss the 4-1 defeat at home to Fiorentina at the weekend.