Blow for Sunderland as Borini facing three months out

Sunderland have been dealt a blow following the news that Fabio Borini is facing three months out with a groin injury.

The Italian forward scored five goals in 26 Premier League appearances last season and has featured on two occasions this term.

However, he is set for a period on the sidelines after suffering a groin problem.

"Borini, we expect to be out for three months, that is a rough guide," boss David Moyes told the Sunderland Echo.

"There is a chance it could be a bit quicker.

"We are being told it is three months though, an abductor that came off the bone."

Moyes made eight new signings during the transfer window to bolster the squad he inherited from Sam Allardyce, but no strikers.

Reports suggested they were close to agreeing a deal for Norwich City's Steven Naismith, but that failed to materialise as the deadline passed on Wednesday.

That leaves Moyes with Jermain Defoe as the only established senior striker now that Borini is sidelined, with Duncan Watmore and youngsters like Josh Robson and Rees Greenwood also options.