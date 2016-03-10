Boateng back in training for Bayern

Jerome Boateng has returned to training with Bayern Munich as he steps up his recovery from a groin injury.

The Germany international has been sidelined since picking up the problem in the Bundesliga victory over Hamburg on January 22.

Boateng stated last month that he hopes to be back in full training with the squad in April and, having completed a light running session on Thursday, Bayern are confident his recovery is on track.

Great news... is back on the training pitch for the first time! March 10, 2016

"The world champion is now one step closer to this goal!" they said after confirming his comeback.

The 27-year-old made 27 appearances in all competitions this season prior to his injury.