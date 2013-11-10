Boateng: Bayern not interested in records

The German champions set a new milestone by going 37 top-flight games unbeaten with their 3-0 victory over Augsburg on Saturday, trumping Hamburg's 30-year-old precedent.

Boateng opened the scoring after four minutes, with further goals from Franck Ribery and Thomas Muller making sure of the points.

However, the Germany international insists Bayern's main aim was solely to win and maintain their lead at the Bundesliga summit, rather than rewrite the history books.

"The record itself wasn't really a topic of discussion for us," he told the Bundesliga's official website.

"Our focus was purely on the game and wanting to win, which we managed, and we can celebrate the record on top of that."

Boateng's goal was his first of the season, with the 25-year-old pleased to get on the scoresheet.

He also paid tribute to former Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes, who led the club to the treble last season.

"Obviously I'm delighted about the goal, and that we've broken a record," he continued.

"Congratulations to the club, and a special shout-out to Jupp Heynckes, architect of last season's success. We played excellently today and can be very happy."

Ribery was satisfied with his contribution to the result but was also keen not to dwell on the record, instead opting to focus on next week's meeting with title rivals Borussia Dortmund.

He added: "The second goal was important for myself and the team.

"The next game against Borussia Dortmund is vital for us. It's a great chance to build a lead at the top and extend our record."