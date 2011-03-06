Boateng doubtful for buoyant Milan

The Serie A leaders were crestfallen after the 1-0 home defeat in the first leg last month when fiery midfielder Gennaro Gattuso's post-match clash with Spurs assistant coach Joe Jordan summed up the frustration of the seven-times winners.

Three weeks on and all seems rosy again after deserved domestic wins over Chievo, fellow title challengers Napoli and arch rivals Juventus. Boateng's ankle problem, which forced him off in Saturday's 1-0 victory in Turin, is the only negative.

"We will try to have him back," coach Massimilano Allegri told reporters while chief executive Adriano Galliani said they were "worried" for the Ghanaian.

Boateng's fitness is key as midfielders Andrea Pirlo and Massimo Ambrosini are injured long-term while Mark van Bommel is ineligible and Gattuso is banned.

A makeshift midfield of Clarence Seedorf, Mathieu Flamini and German youngster Alexander Merkel may be an option while with Antonio Cassano ineligible, Alexandre Pato should recover from 'flu to partner Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Robinho upfront.

"To win we need to attack. You can't only stay back and defend, you must always attack," defender Thiago Silva said.

Milan's good form as they seek a first scudetto since 2004 and a first European Cup since 2007 looks to have saved Juve coach Luigi Del Neri's job with the faltering Turin club almost resigned to Saturday's defeat before kick off.

"We move forward with this solution," Juve sporting director Beppe Marotta cryptically said when asked if Del Neri might be sacked by the underperforming seventh-placed side.