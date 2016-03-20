Boateng edging closer to Bayern comeback

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is edging closer to his comeback after spending the past two months on the sidelines due to injury.

The Germany international suffered an adductor problem in Bayern's 2-1 win over Hamburg on January 22 and there were initially fears he could be out of action for the remainder of the 2015-16 campaign.

However, Boateng recently resumed individual training and he aims to return to match action within three to four weeks.

"I hope to be able to play again halfway through April," Boateng told ZDF.

"I am at 60 or 70 per cent again right now. I will have to be patient for a bit.

"I will definitely not take any risks."

Boateng's comments mean he is unlikely to feature in the Champions League quarter-final tie with Benfica, with the first leg at the Allianz Arena scheduled for April 5 and the return in Lisbon taking place on April 13.

The 27-year-old could make his comeback at home against Schalke on April 16 or three days later in the DFB Pokal versus Werder Bremen.