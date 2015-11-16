Boateng opens up on 'most horrible' experience

Jerome Boateng has opened up about the "most horrible" experience of his life after being involved in Germany's friendly against France during the atrocities in Paris.

It has been confirmed that 129 people were killed as part of a series attacks in the French capital, while 99 were left in a critical condition.

Part of the horrifying events saw three men detonate explosive belts in the vicinity of the Stade de France during the world champions' friendly against the Euro 2016 hosts.

The blasts could be heard while the match was going on and France's secretary of state for sport Thierry Braillard confirmed on Sunday the assailants had attempted to enter the stadium.

Bayern Munich centre-back Boateng played 45 minutes for Germany – who spent the night in the stadium – and reflected on the awful events.

"For me, the night in Paris was the most horrible experience of my life, because we were so close [to the events]," he told Kicker.

"After the first bang, I looked into the stands but there was no smoke, I wondered what that could be.

"I think the Euros will go ahead as planned in France next summer. What happened could happen anywhere."