Boateng suffers thigh injury but will return for pre-season

Bayern Munich have confirmed Jerome Boateng has suffered a thigh injury but the problem is not considered to be serious.

The centre-back started his side's 4-1 Bundesliga win over Freiburg on Saturday but was substituted after 11 minutes, having come off worse in a challenge with Florian Niederlechner.

The 28-year-old missed Bayern's title celebrations to undergo scans, which have detected a muscle injury in his right thigh.

Bayern are confident the injury is minor, however, stating: "Boateng will definitely be fit for the start of pre-season."

Boateng managed only 13 appearances in the top flight for the champions due to a succession of injuries.

The most serious was a shoulder problem that kept him out of action from December until March.

Boateng's injury will not affect Germany's Confederations Cup plans as he had not been included in Joachim Low's squad for the tournament.