Boban critical of Balotelli display at Roma

Boban was one of the pundits involved in a disagreement with Balotelli, who was involved in an on-field rift with team-mate Adel Taarabt during the game, in the press zone following Milan's 2-0 Serie A defeat to Roma,

After criticism that he was not a world-class player, Balotelli reponded by stating "the reasons why I am not a top player are not the same reasons you think".

Following heated discussions with Boban and other television pundits, the Italy international swiftly left the mixed zone.

And ex-Croatia international Boban stated that he is not alone in being unimpressed with Balotelli's contribution, after he also took out his anger on coach Clarence Seedorf when he was substituted after 69 minutes against Rudi Garcia's side..

"The fact is 99.9 per cent of people have the same opinion of Balotelli as Giancarlo Marocchi, Christian Panucci and me," he told Radio Deejay.

"It's a shame, he is a good guy, but he lacks self-criticism. He will go along his path as always. We are paid to talk, but he doesn't seem to understand these situations.

"His performance against Roma was shameful. He just walked around the pitch annoying all his team-mates."

Balotelli has scored 18 times in 38 appearances for Milan during a turbulent season that saw Massimiliano Allegri replaced by Seedorf in January.