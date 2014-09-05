Bocanegra to retire at end of MLS season

The former Fulham man will call time on a lengthy career that has seen him represent the United States at two World Cup finals in 2006 and 2010.

Bocanegra has amassed 110 caps for the USA, having made his international debut in 2001, and captained his country on 64 occasions.

"I'm still hungry for the game and I want to play, but unfortunately you can't play forever," he told the USA's official website.

"I was thinking about this in the close-season, and it took me about six months to come to a final decision.

"The timing is right for me. I've known for a little while now in my mind and in my heart. I'm happy with it, and I'm looking forward to the new challenges."

Bocanegra began his career with Chicago Fire before moving to Fulham, where he made over 100 appearances, in 2004.

Spells at Rennes, Saint-Etienne, Rangers and Racing Santander followed before he returned to the USA in 2013 with Chivas.