Bojan refuses to be drawn on his future with Ajax

The 23-year-old moved to Amsterdam on a temporary basis at the start of the season, with the terms of the agreement including an option for the Dutch champions to extend the deal for a further year.

Bojan, who missed two months of the campaign with a hamstring injury before Christmas, has played a key role in Ajax's seemingly unstoppable romp to a fourth straight Eredivisie title.

With Frank de Boer's side also set to compete in the Dutch cup final against PEC Zwolle later this month, Bojan wants to focus on winning silverware before discussing his future.

"My injury has not determined an important part of my season," he told De Telegraaf.

"I feel good for Ajax and in Amsterdam and I want to repay the club for their confidence in me.

"First we want to be champions and win the cup, then we will be talking about the future. Now, I want to prove my worth."