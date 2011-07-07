Bojan: Roma move could be great experience

The 20-year-old looks set to leave the European champions this summer, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Roma all linked with a move for the Spanish under-21 international.

But it appears the Italian outfit may have stolen a march on their Premier League counterparts, with the player confirming that a move to the Stadio Olimpico side would appeal.

"I am experiencing a bittersweet situation," Bojan told Corriere dello Sport.

"It's not easy to leave Barcelona but in any case I feel fortunate.

"I'm only 20 and I know I still will be able to achieve many things in football.

"Roma are very interested in me and it could be a great experience.

Yet despite this interest from the Serie A side, Bojan has revealed he is yet to discuss a possible move with new Roma coach Luis Enrique, who left Camp Nou for Italy this summer.

"I have not spoken to Luis Enrique but I know he is keen having me.

"Italian football is respected all over the world and an experience in Serie A would be good for my career."

Bojan has scored 41 goals in 163 appearances for Barcelona's senior side, winning three La Liga and two Champions League titles.