Bolasie hoping AFCON can boost his profile

Democratic Republic of Congo winger Yannick Bolasie wants to let his talent shine through at the Africa Cup of Nations and prove he is one of the finest players at the tournament.

The Crystal Palace man is playing in his first AFCON tournament in 2015, having turned down the chance to be part of his country's squad two years ago.

Bolasie answered the call this time around, though, and made a goalscoring start with the equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Zambia on Sunday.

Bolasie now hopes to push on and become one of the event's star players to boost his profile at both club and international level.

"I'm looking forward to it," he said when asked about the rest of the tournament in Equatorial Guinea. "Physically, I'm ready.

"There are some great players at the tournament and I want to prove that I'm on side with them as one of the best in Africa.

"Expectation is really high. We have won the AFCON twice and there are a lot of expectations, with the current squad having players coming from Europe.

"We want to get out of the group stage and anything can happen."

DR Congo face Cape Verde in their next match in Group B on Thursday in Ebebiyin.

