Bolasie makes hilarious April Fool's Day joke

Everton and DR Congo winger Yannick Bolasie has claimed he is set to take over as the new manager his national team.

But fans need not worry about the playing future of the 27-year-old, currently on the sidelines following an anterior cruciate ligament injury, who was merely keeping himself entertained with an April Fool's Day gag.

Bolasie made the claim on Twitter, posting a photo of himself putting pen to paper while wearing official DR Congo team clothes.

Although there was a clear clue all was not as it seemed as he appeared to be signing a 'contract' with a yellow highlighter, Bolasie's prank caught out a number of gullible supporters.

As of April 2017 I have decided to take over as Manager for DR Congo."April 1, 2017

Despite April 1 falling on a busy matchday in the Scottish Championship, Hibernian found time to join in with the fun by announcing the club's mascot 'Sunshine the Leith Lynx' has joined Dunfermline Athletic on a temporary transfer.

Regular Dunfermline mascot Sammy the Tammy had been reported 'AWOL' so Sunshine will stand in for him during Saturday's clash between the pair and Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman said: "We have had search parties out for Sammy, but to no luck so far. Fingers crossed 'Sunshine the Par' can bring the boys luck."