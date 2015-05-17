Bolasie 'scary', says Pardew

Yannick Bolasie's ability is "scary" but the winger is still some way short of reaching his potential, according to Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew.

The 25-year-old was impressive in Saturday's 3-1 win over Liverpool, when Palace spoiled Steven Gerrard's Anfield farewell.

He was a threat throughout and laid on the visitors' second goal for Wilfried Zaha, but Pardew offered a mixed review of Bolasie's talent, despite the 25-year-old's exploits even bringing the home crowd to their feet when he was substituted.

"He showed where he is in his world," Pardew said.

"This is a man with fantastic power, pace and he's a real dangerous threat.

"And yet, the final moment didn't arrive for him until the second goal really.

"He had chances, he should have scored for us - that's where he needs to go.

"He's just scary, he's got that scare-factor. It was nice of the Liverpool fans to clap him off when he got subbed.

"He was on show, everybody could see what he was about, but he’s not the finished product by any stretch of the imagination. And he's 25, not 21.

"He's a guy that the top clubs could well be looking at but he needs to get that end product sorted out.

"If he can get that sorted out then the world of football will look at him."