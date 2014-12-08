Bolivia Wrap: Mojica maintains Oriente bid
Oriente Petrolero maintained the pressure on Liga del Futbol Profesional Boliviano leaders Bolivar, after the top two won on Sunday.
Bolivar momentarily went four points clear with a 2-0 road win over cellar-dwellers Universitario Cobija, and were on the verge of a handy buffer before Oriente struck late to earn a 1-0 win over San Jose.
Gualberto Mojica's 83rd-minute goal brought Oriente back to within a point of Bolivar, with two matchdays remaining.
League-leading goalscorer Juanmi Callejon (14 goals) took less than four minutes to register the opener in Cobija.
Bolivar maintained their buffer throughout, and sealed the points in second-half injury time when Nelson Cabrera scored.
The Strongest flexed their muscle late to crush Petrolero Yacuiba 4-0, the home side scoring three times in nine minutes to record a resounding victory.
Ernesto Cristaldo scored a brace for the third-placed outfit.
The top three were the only sides to win at the weekend, with three score draws played out.
Real Potosi fought back twice to earn a 2-2 stalemate at home to rivals Nacional Potosi, Wilstermann scored first at home but were pegged back in a 1-1 draw to Blooming, while Sport Boys and Club Universitario shared the spoils 1-1.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.