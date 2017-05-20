Bologna game like a final for Milan - Montella

Vincenzo Montella says Sunday's Serie A encounter with Bologna is like a final for AC Milan as they chase Europa League qualification.

Milan hold a one-point lead over Fiorentina in the race for sixth place with two games to go and Montella is hopeful they can hold off their rivals in the remainder of the season.

"We started the season with three objectives: making it back into Europe, playing well in the Coppa Italia and trying to win the Super Cup against Juve, an almost invincible team," Montella said at a news conference.

"I am really satisfied with what we have done until now. Should we end the season above Inter and qualify for the Europa League it would be even better.

"Bologna play very deep and do not give you much space, they have quality players and have already reached their objective, therefore they have nothing to lose. I am wary of Bologna, but I cannot wait to play this game.

"It is like a final. You play finals with hunger, you have to be smart. A win is the only thing that matters. There is a lot at stake, we could reach the goal we set at the beginning of the season.

"We have to put all our efforts into this match, to understand the type of game we need to play and be stronger than our opponents."