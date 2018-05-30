Bolt still chasing football dream, training with Stromsgodset

Olympic great Usain Bolt is still "chasing the dream", beginning training with Norwegian top-flight side Stromsgodset.

Bolt – a Manchester United fan – trained with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund earlier this year.

The sprinting great, an eight-time Olympic champion, is not ready to give up on playing professional football just yet, starting a week of training with Stromsgodset.

Bolt, 31, posted photos of training on Instagram, writing: "Chasing the Dream", and on Twitter.

Peter Stoger, the coach of Dortmund when Bolt trained with the club, said the Jamaican had "a lot of work to do" to play at the top level.

Stromsgodset have won three of their first 12 league games of the season, sitting 12th in the 16-team Eliteserien.