Bolton chairman Phil Gartside dies aged 63

Bolton Wanderers chairman Phil Gartside has died at the age of 63 following a battle with cancer.

Gartside, who joined the Bolton board in 1988 and served as chairman from 1999, oversaw the club's promotion from the second tier, four consecutive top-eight finishes in the Premier League and two UEFA Cup campaigns.

Vice-chairman Brett Warburton said: "Phil has been a personal friend for over 30 years and this is a very sad day for everybody associated with Bolton Wanderers.

"On behalf of [owner] Eddie Davies, the board and everyone associated with the club, we send our deepest condolences to all Phil's family and ask that their privacy is respected during what is a difficult time for all involved."

Trevor Birch stepped in to take on Gartside's duties at the financially troubled Championship club in November.