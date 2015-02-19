Bolton striker Davies rescues elderly couple

The 29-year-old forward was on hand to help the Bolton-supporting couple when their car ran out of petrol, paying for fuel and getting them back on their way.

The couple wrote to the club to thank Davies, with Lennon also indicating his admiration for him.

"He's done a great thing there and it speaks volumes for him as a person," Lennon said.

"He's gone to get petrol, paid for the petrol and made sure they were okay. It puts him and the club in a good light.

"Footballers get brushed with this stereotype that they're flash and rich and don't have much time for the public.

"But that's not true, 80, 85 per cent of the boys who play football are dedicated professionals and very down to earth young men.

"Craig has shown all those attributes really."

Davies' attentions will now turn to helping steer Bolton away from danger in the Championship.

Lennon's side are seven points above the drop zone and will want to put the brakes on a poor fun of form that has seen them take just four points from their last five matches.