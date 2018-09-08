Bolt's Mariners trial put on hold as sprint king heads to Europe

Usain Bolt has been granted a short break from his trial with the Central Coast Mariners due to a pre-arranged commitment in Europe.

Sprint king and eight-time Olympic champion Bolt will leave Australia on Sunday, spending a week abroad for an event in France.

Bolt is on an "indefinite" trial with A-League side the Mariners as the 32-year-old Jamaican attempts to fulfil his dream of playing professional football.

"After completing his first three weeks of training with the Central Coast Mariners, the club wishes to advise media that Usain Bolt will be abroad from Sunday, 9 September to Sunday, 16 September for a previously planned commitment," the Mariners said in a statement.

"This commitment was agreed between Usain Bolt and the Central Coast Mariners before his training period commenced with the club."

Bolt made his debut for the Mariners more than a week ago, coming off the bench in the team's 6-1 victory over a Central Coast Select XI in Gosford.

He has previously spent time training with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, Mamelodi Sundowns and Stromsgodset.